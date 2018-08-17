'Falling stars challenge' is a morbid new Instagram trend

A dark new Instagram trend is reportedly sweeping Russia, and users evidently can’t get enough of the “Falling Stars Challenge.”

The hashtag #fallingstars2018 began gaining traction in recent days, which Metro reports is predominantly sweeping the “Instagrams of the Russian super-rich.”

In the images, Instagram users dramatically lie on the ground as if they've just fallen to their death in glamorous settings, such as beside luxury jets, yachts, sports cars, private tennis courts, exotic destinations and the like.

Though the origins of the so-called trend remain unclear at this time, the “Falling Stars Challenge” is gaining serious traction online, with upwards of 240,000 likes pouring in on some posts.

According to the outlet, even a former Miss Ukraine and American model Arizona Muse have gotten in on the act.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen whether or not the bizarre craze makes it way stateside. Hopefully, no social media enthusiasts will harm themselves in pursuit of the perfect #fallingstars2018 photo shoot.

Instead, Instagrammers can always opt for the decidedly more wholesome "Matilda Challenge".