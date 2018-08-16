Aldi's wine and cheese Advent calendars to hit U.S. stores this fall

Aldi customers in the U.S. have a reason to cheer: wine and cheese Advent calendars are going to be sold this fall.

Both types will feature small portions and are set to hit shelves on Nov. 7.

The $69.99 wine version “will offer 24 mini bottles of red, white, rosé, and bubbles options, including red blend, Shiraz, Malbec, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc from a variety of regions,” an Aldi spokesman told Fox News via email Thursday.

Customers dying to get their hands on one of the calendars, however, may want to do their online research first.

“Due to state and local laws, not all ALDI stores sell wine and beer, but you can double check/confirm through the store locator,” the spokeswoman suggested.

As for the $12.99 cheese version? That “will include 24 imported mini cheeses, including cheddar, Gouda, Edam, etc.”

The holiday cheer won’t last year-round, though — both calendars are only going to be around for limited time.

“Remember when you thought the chocolate-filled ones were fun?” the company teased on Twitter Wednesday.