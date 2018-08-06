Walmart employee gives disabled customer a manicure after salon denied her

A sweet moment between a Walmart employee and a handicapped customer is going viral on social media.

Angela Peters, who has cerebral palsy – a congenital disorder that can cause involuntary movements or tremors of arms, hands, legs and feet – was out shopping at the Walmart Supercenter in Burton, Mich., when she decided to get a manicure at the nail salon Da-Vi Nails inside the supercenter.

However, due to Peters’ condition, the nail technician allegedly refused her service because “she moves too much,” a nearby Subway employee, Tasia Smith, wrote on Facebook. The post has been liked nearly 5K times as of Monday evening.

Fortunately for Peters, her luck turned around. Ebony Harris, an employee at Walmart, learned of the situation and decided to help make Peters’ day “special.”

“I just wanted to make her day special. I didn’t really want her day to be ruined. That’s why I did it,” Harris told a local news station. “And plus she’s a sweetie,” she added.

Harris said she knew Peters because Peters works in the area and frequents the Walmart.

The pair bought a bottle of nail polish at the store and set up a salon at one of the tables at the Walmart.

Now Harris is being praised online for her good deed.

“A nice act of kindness,” Deb Wright commented on the Facebook post.

“I got goosebumps looking at these pics! Thank you Ebony for your kindness and patience and thank you Tasia for capturing such beautiful photos and spreading awareness! May God bless you all.” Lauralee Feldman wrote.

Though Harris was happy to help, she says neither she nor Peters want to slam Da-Vi Nails.

“We’re not trying to bash the nail salon, we’re not trying to make them lose customers, make them look bad,” Harris said, Yahoo Lifestyle reported. “But maybe, spread awareness that no matter the person, who they are, what color they are, disability, whatever, they’re people too. She’s a girly girl. She’s just like you, me, Tasia, my daughter, anybody. She wants to look pretty, you know, and so why can’t she?”

Harris told the publication Peters’ hands moved a little bit, but not very much. And Peters was grateful for the kind act.

“I’m like wow. These are amazing!” Peters said, Yahoo reported.