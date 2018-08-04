'Double denim' jeans are the latest crazy pants

These unflattering jeans are giving new meaning to the “denim-on-denim” look.

Rock ’n‘ roll-inspired clothing brand R13 is selling out of its “Double Back” shorts and pants, which combine its Jasper and Tilly denim styles to create a look of wearing two pairs of trousers at once — a sagging back end which reveals a peekaboo pair of jeans underneath.

'KMART ADDICT' GETS TATTOO OF STORE'S LOGO: 'I WON'T REGRET IT'

If this fashion “inception” doesn’t have you seeing double, the $695 price tag ($565 for the shorts) will.

This look might seem like a fashion leap, but some far-out fashionistas are here for it. As one Instagram user writes of the style, “Simple, yet speaks volumes.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though what exactly these jeans are trying to say remains in question.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.