World's Ugliest Dog title goes to English bulldog named Zsa Zsa

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018.  (Associated Press)

An English bulldog with an underbite and muscular, rounded front legs won the 30th annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest on Saturday night. 

The 9-year-old winner, named Zsa Zsa, was found via a pet-finding site by owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minn., according to a biography supplied for the contest.

Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest.  (Associated Press)

Brainard will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa’s victory. 

The cuddly competition, which helps organizers publicize that many pets are available for adoption, allowed owners to flaunt the imperfections of their dogs. It was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif., north of San Francisco. 

Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest.  (Associated Press)

“It’s  a  fun  and  silly  way  to  advocate  that  all  animals  deserve  a  safe  and  loving  home,” said Christy  Gentry, a spokeswoman for the Sonoma-Marin Fair, in a release.

Some of this year's contestants had hairless bodies, others had lolling tongues.

The dogs and their handlers walked down a red carpet, as a panel of judges evaluated them.

Others vying for the title included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018.  (Associated Press)

A 125-pound gentle giant Martha, a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face, won last year's competition. 

The contest is usually held on Friday nights, but organizers moved the competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

