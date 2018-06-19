Stormy Daniels is launching lingerie line for 'professional women' and 'moms'

Stormy Daniels is slipping into a new role: lingerie designer.

The adult film actress — famous for her alleged affair with Donald Trump — is launching a high-end lingerie line with Helen Hoey of Pulchra Intimates, which has locations in Pittsburgh and Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hoey tells The Post that the line is in the early stages of design, and will be launching later this year, when Daniels is done with her cross-country appearance tour.

“Lingerie is something that’s meant to be worn proudly and I think she exhibits that,” Hoey tells The Post of her collaborator, who is slated to model the collection.

Hoey says that Pulchra Intimates “does not condone porn.” However, she says Daniels is “intelligent,” and told her she is moving away from the adult film industry. “She’s very much about sex positivity.”

Daniels’ other clothing designs can be found on the “Stormy Store” section of her website, which sells T-shirts emblazoned with phrases, including “Fake Boobs & Fake News” and “Don’t Make Me Spank You.” She’s also recently released a pheromone-scented perfume called “Truth.”

Daniels’ lingerie will cost over $100 per piece and will be sold exclusively in the Beverly Hills store, reports TMZ. Most of the line is designed to fit women ranging from size two to size 14, and many pieces are adjustable. “This is meant for professional women, moms and any female out there,” says Hoey.

Hoey says the line is inspired by European designs, and will feature neutrals and blacks with pops of color. “It has definitely a vintage influence, but is sophisticated with a slight edge to kind of modernize it,” she says.

Pulchra Intimates recently collaborated with Farrah Abraham of MTV’s “Teen Mom” for a private collection featuring bustiers, garters and bodysuits — all available for purchase on Amazon.

