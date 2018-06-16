Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty

Why Meghan Markle is wearing neutral colors

By Stacey Leasca | Travel + Leisure
close
Meghan Markle stepped out for her first solo royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth following her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The public outing is the first time the new Duchess has been seen out with the Queen without any other members of the royal family. Video

Meghan Markle shares first solo engagement with the Queen

Meghan Markle stepped out for her first solo royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth following her royal wedding to Prince Harry. The public outing is the first time the new Duchess has been seen out with the Queen without any other members of the royal family.

On Thursday, Meghan Markle made her first official solo appearance with the Queen in Cheshire as a newly minted Duchess. And though the Duchess looked stunning in her cream-colored sheath dress by Givenchy — the same label that designed her wedding gown — many fans pointed out that it was a rather understated look for the often outspoken Markle. But, as it turns out, that muted tone was likely chosen on purpose.

“Meghan has opted for a neutral color once again,” fashion commentator Lucas Armitage told the Daily Mail. “I feel this is a clever styling tactic as it will always work with the Queen's look; she is known and applauded for her use of bright fun colors.”

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, left, attend the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, north west England, Thursday June 14, 2018. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Sussex stepped out together on June 14, 2018.  (AP)

Indeed, the Queen does love to remain the center of attention with her brighter than bright frocks, but she makes this fashion choice for her fans.

"She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" her Majesty's daughter-in-law Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, revealed as part of the Smithsonian Channel documentary "The Queen at 90." "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

meghan markle AP

Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.  (AP)

More from Travel + Leisure:

And as Armitage added, “I would be shocked if Meghan ever opted for a bold colour, although it’s interesting to note in her previous life she was a fan of bright hues. I think the Queen and Meghan's relationship at this point is one built on respect, and Meghan has shifted her own personal style to adopt a more demure regal look - something I think the Queen will be thankful for.”

So yeah, it looks like Meghan will be rocking nudes for a little while longer. But, according to her second wedding dress designer, Stella McCartney, Meghan apparently knew she gave up her own personal style the moment she said “I do” to Harry.

trooping AP

From left, Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William stand with other members of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, in London.  (AP)

“The role that she's taken on is very austere, it's very serious and I think there's a great weight that she has acquired though that and I think she takes it very seriously,” McCartney shared told the BBC. “I think it was the last moment that she could reflect, sort of the other side to her and, you know... the joy, and the human within her,” the designer added, referring to the last image we all saw of Markle getting into the Alpha Romeo to drive away with her new husband.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday May 22, 2018, her first royal engagement since her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday. The event is part of the celebrations to mark the 70th birthday of Prince Charles. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a May 22 royal engagement.  (AP)

At least for now, we all have to get used to a pantyhose wearing, nude nail polish rocking, sort of quieter version of Meghan. But, who knows, maybe one day a bit of that old Hollywood glamour will sneak back into Kensington.

This story originally appeared in Travel + Leisure.