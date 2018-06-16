Why Meghan Markle is wearing neutral colors

On Thursday, Meghan Markle made her first official solo appearance with the Queen in Cheshire as a newly minted Duchess. And though the Duchess looked stunning in her cream-colored sheath dress by Givenchy — the same label that designed her wedding gown — many fans pointed out that it was a rather understated look for the often outspoken Markle. But, as it turns out, that muted tone was likely chosen on purpose.

“Meghan has opted for a neutral color once again,” fashion commentator Lucas Armitage told the Daily Mail. “I feel this is a clever styling tactic as it will always work with the Queen's look; she is known and applauded for her use of bright fun colors.”

Indeed, the Queen does love to remain the center of attention with her brighter than bright frocks, but she makes this fashion choice for her fans.

"She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" her Majesty's daughter-in-law Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, revealed as part of the Smithsonian Channel documentary "The Queen at 90." "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

And as Armitage added, “I would be shocked if Meghan ever opted for a bold colour, although it’s interesting to note in her previous life she was a fan of bright hues. I think the Queen and Meghan's relationship at this point is one built on respect, and Meghan has shifted her own personal style to adopt a more demure regal look - something I think the Queen will be thankful for.”

So yeah, it looks like Meghan will be rocking nudes for a little while longer. But, according to her second wedding dress designer, Stella McCartney, Meghan apparently knew she gave up her own personal style the moment she said “I do” to Harry.

“The role that she's taken on is very austere, it's very serious and I think there's a great weight that she has acquired though that and I think she takes it very seriously,” McCartney shared told the BBC. “I think it was the last moment that she could reflect, sort of the other side to her and, you know... the joy, and the human within her,” the designer added, referring to the last image we all saw of Markle getting into the Alpha Romeo to drive away with her new husband.

At least for now, we all have to get used to a pantyhose wearing, nude nail polish rocking, sort of quieter version of Meghan. But, who knows, maybe one day a bit of that old Hollywood glamour will sneak back into Kensington.

This story originally appeared in Travel + Leisure.