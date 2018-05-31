Expand / Collapse search
Therapy dog Miss Peanut gets picture in school yearbook

By Michelle Gant | Fox News
“Goodest girl” and therapy dog Miss Peanut got her picture in the school yearbook and the Internet is obsessed.

The yellow Lab’s photo, which was shared on Twitter Tuesday by someone who goes by Tinker Elle, quickly went viral with over 61,000 likes and 298,000 retweets as of Thursday afternoon.

According to another Twitter user, Miss Peanut is part of Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), a non-profit that provides highly trained assistance dogs to those in need.

Miss Peanut isn’t the only one to get a little appreciation from her school.

Other Twitter users shared photos of even more good girls and boys who have been featured in school yearbooks, showing off what's become an adorable new trend. 

Michelle Gant is a writer and editor for Fox News Lifestyle.