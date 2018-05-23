Gender reveal goes wrong when baseball smacks grandfather in the face

Blue powder and laughter exploded simultaneously for one California family, whose baseball-themed gender reveal went wrong when a pitch struck out and the grandfather-to-be was smacked in the face.

Brittany and Max McCauley hosted a gender reveal party for their first child, due in October, coinciding with the future father’s 27th birthday.

“We wanted to do something a little special to tell everyone at the same time. We didn’t know the gender ourselves, so it was a surprise for everyone,” Brittany told People. As her husband is a baseball player and “diehard” San Francisco Giants fan, discovering the sex of their first baby was set to be a total home run with a powder-filled baseball.

Nevertheless, things didn’t unfold quite exactly as planned.

“I was quite anxious and nervous that I was going to mess up the pitch, and Max kept telling me to back up because he wanted me to be at like regulation baseball field distance!” the mom to be exclaimed. “I knew I was going to mess up!”

With all eyes on the couple, Brittany’s pitch to Max sailed over his bat and smacked his father, Scott McCauley in the forehead in a burst of blue powder – and surprise.

“The moment was just so quick and overwhelming,” Brittany said of the accidental injury, which left Scott bleeding with a cut on his forehead. “I felt terrible for hitting him!”

Shared by friend Clarice Guido to Twitter, the clip soon went viral and has since been viewed nearly 580,000 times. Naturally, commentators had a lot to say about the sweet and hilarious scene.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” one fan applauded.

“You simply cannot take a ball in that situation,” another agreed.

“To be fair, the pitch was a bit high,” ESPN’s SportsCenter said.

Meanwhile, others shared videos of their other, more successful, baseball-themed gender reveals.

In the wake of the funny scene, Max has described his wife’s pitch as “unhittable,” but she disagrees.

“I think he’s been conditioned as a little kid to never swing at the first pitch, but you clearly can’t do that with a gender reveal baseball!” Brittany laughed.