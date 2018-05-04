Bill Murray reveals gender of Florida couple’s baby on the golf course

It was a tee off one Florida couple – and actor Bill Murray – will never forget.

Last week, Jacqueline and Michael Davis attended the Murray Bros. Caddyshack Golf Tournament, in which Michael was playing, and planned for the father-to-be to whack a ball filled with colored powder to reveal the gender of their second child, the Daytona Beach News Journal reported.

Arriving at the tee and encountering Murray himself, the Davises asked the “Caddyshack” star to do the honors.

The orb exploded in a puff of blue powder as the ball sailed through the air, and the couple and crowd rejoiced to learn the Davises are expecting a son.

“[Bill Murray] said it was his first gender reveal,” Jacqueline recalled of the 67-year-old avid golfer’s role in the special moment. “I was very happy, very excited.”

"Unbelievable! You can see in the video, just complete happiness. It was nice," Michael told Fox 35.

According to the outlet, Jacqueline had arranged for Michael’s secretary to learn the gender of their baby from the doctor, and she coordinated getting the ball.

The actor later gave the couple the golf club he used for the gender reveal, which they plan to give to their little boy when he grows up.

In the meantime, the mom-to-be has some sentimental décor already planned.

“We’re going to frame the driver,” Jacqueline said. “It’s pretty cool.”

