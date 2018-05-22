Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Royal wedding gift bags are being sold for thousands on eBay

By Joe Tacopino | New York Post
You can get your own royal swag — for just a few thousand dollars.

Official gift bags given to guests of the royal wedding are being hawked on eBay for as much as $13,000.

Official favors from the May 19 celebrations are being sold on eBay for serious sums.  (eBay)

The royal swag — which was handed out to more than 2,500 people invited to Windsor Castle for Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle — are listed on the auction website along with the goodies inside such as a fridge magnet and chocolate coin.

“I was one of the 600 ‘honoured public guests’ invited to attend the Wedding at Windsor Castle and I am offering both my own official correspondence that led up to the day together with the exclusive memorabilia of a truly inspirational day,” one post read.

The post also includes pictures of the items inside and a suggested price of $1,280.

According to CNBC, among those invited from the public were 200 people from charities, 100 local schoolchildren and 610 Windsor residents.

This story originally appeared in Page Six.