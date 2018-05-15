Models recreate Vogue cover with more 'rolls,' 'stretch marks'

Four models came together to recreate a famous Vogue cover, but with a twist.

Brielle Anyea shared the image on Instagram alongside the inspiration shot, the March 2017 cover which features Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti and Imaan Hammam lined up on a beach.

“We were inspired by [Vogue magazine’s] cover. So we put a little twist to it. Added some rawness. Rolls, stretch marks, melanin, you name it,” Anyea wrote about the photo of herself, Bella Golden, Georgia Gibbs and Sony Turner.

In the photos from the shoot, the four women, who are all different shapes, sizes and colors, are sporting high-cut one-piece swimsuits.

Anyea noted their differences and wrote that they all came together to recreate the shoot in order to send an important message.

“...We share a similar passion. Helping others find light within themselves. We all encourage people to proudly be themselves, love who they are, and strive to be the best they can be,” she wrote.

“Just because you don't see a lot of people that resemble your appearance in media, fashion, & music, it doesn't mean you aren't adequate enough. You're still beautiful & still a rockstar. They just haven't figured that out yet. So if there isn't enough opportunity coming your way, CREATE YOUR OWN. We're examples of that!”

Turner shared a similar message on her own Instagram, writing that diversity is beautiful. “A reminder: beauty and bodies come in ALL different shapes, sizes, ethnicities and hair types.”