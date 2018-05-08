Best skincare regiments for summer selfies

With the weather getting warmer and summer right around the corner, it’s time to update your beauty routine to prepare your skin for those glamorous poolside selfies.

For starters: Peet Rivko

To get the most out of your skincare routine, you need three products – a cleanser, a toner and a moisturizer. This simple line-up hits all the highlights, without being overly complicated or time-consuming. The kit comes with a plant-based cleanser, a gentle daily moisturizer and a face oil that acts like a toner to rehydrate your face. You can look your best in the morning while still having time to eat breakfast. Just add a sunscreen of your choosing and call it a day.

For enthusiasts: Drunk Elephant

If skincare is an obsession to you and you find yourself constantly trying new products, millennial favorite Drunk Elephant and its Instagram-worthy products may be your best bet. Unlike Peet Rivko, this brand is all à la carte. Try the award-winning Jelly Cleanser with the age-reversing polypeptide moisturizer and the Umbra Sheer SPF 30 to look your selfie-best while also protecting against harmful UV rays.

For investors: LifeDNA

This skincare routine is a five-step process that is as specific to your skin as possible – because it uses your own DNA to create each individual cream and cleanser. However, a regiment as unique as you are will set you back a bit. The starting price for the beauty box is $199 for a 3-month supply. This plan also does not come with a sunscreen, so make sure to grab one that is thin, as the moisturizer in this kit can feel a little heavy.

When switching up your skincare routine, you can’t expect instant results. It will take skin an average of six weeks to adjust. But when that time hits, you’ll be snapping your healthy glow all summer long – underneath a wide-brimmed hat, of course.