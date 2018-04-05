Family belts out 'Les Miserables' song in viral Facebook video

Can you hear the people sing?

A Utah family’s Easter Sunday take on the “Les Miserables” tune “One Day More” was posted on Monday to Facebook -- where its become a viral hit.

The clip features the LeBaron family of Fruit Heights belting out the song, KUTV reports. The five siblings and their spouses each sang the characters’ roles.

As of Thursday afternoon, the video had 1.2 million views.

Family member Jayson LeBaron told the station that his mother asked the family to sing the song from the show set in 19th-century France. The five siblings and their spouses each sang the characters' roles.

“We've all grown up singing together and we all married musically talented people,” Jayson said.

“Music has been a unifying thing in our family, though we are all over Utah now from Kaysville to Salt Lake to St. George; we come together in the good times and during the trials with music keeping us real, and keeping us together, and keeping us happy,” he added.

“Anyone looking to do Les Miserables for their next show?” another family member, Jordan LeBaron, wrote when posting the clip. “Better yet...anyone looking for an entire cast?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.