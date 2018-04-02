'Killer clown' wedding photo shocks newlywed on her anniversary

A newlywed was in “complete shock” on her anniversary after opening a gift from her husband.

Manda Alexander of San Antonio, Texas, was celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with husband, Vincent Alexander, last Sunday. Vincent gifted Manda a framed picture from their wedding day.

"It's the 'paper anniversary' so having the photo printed and framed, I thought that'd be a great gift," Vincent Alexander said to ABC News.

However, Manda found herself “in complete shock,” she told ABC, once she finished opening the present.

"When I first opened the gift, I was opening it from right to left so all I saw was Vince and I in this beautiful frame," she recalled, "and then I saw the clown."

Manda Alexander continued, "I burst out laughing. I was in shock. I first thought it was photoshopped because I didn't know how he could've done that without me knowing the day of the wedding and then he started explaining it was his brother."

Vincent had planned the year-long prank after Manda did not seem excited about having a clown at their wedding.

"Originally, I had wanted a clown just for the cocktail hour during the reception, just to be twisting balloons and doing little jokes. Manda was not really for that," Vincent told ABC News.

Though Vincent says Manda eventually said they could have a clown, he nixed the idea because he could tell she “wasn’t into it.” So, he hatched plan B – have someone dress up as a clown and secretly pose in their wedding photos.

"I started looking around San Antonio [where I live] for all clowns, but they would not do this picture," Vincent recalled to ABC. "I don't think they wanted to tarnish their reputations because they are performers."

Vincent eventually landed on having his younger brother, Matthew, wear the costume as the couple posed inside San Antonio’s Witte Museum, ABC News reported.

Vincent informed wedding photographer Megan Bowling of his intention, but Bowling was still surprised that he went through with it.

"I really didn't think he was going to do it," Bowling told ABC. "The day of the wedding, I finally see him and he comes up to me and says, 'So my brother has the clown suit over there with the knife.' And I said to myself, 'Oh my gosh, this is really happening.'"

A year later Vincent finally got to let his bride in on the secret, which she seemed to love in the now-viral Facebook video Vincent posted.

No word on where the couple will hang their unique wedding shot, but Manda did say the picture is a perfect example of “exactly who my husband is.”

"We're very playful," she said to ABC. "The only reason why we're funny is because my husband is funny."