'Charlie's Angels' star Jaclyn Smith releases fashion line with Sears

Jaclyn Smith, star of the 1970’s television hit “Charlie’s Angels,” has teamed up with Sears to sell her popular namesake fashion line designed “with all women in mind.”

The Smith-inspired ready-to-wear collection used to be sold exclusively at Kmart. Now, the star is teaming up with sister-retailer Sears for a larger rollout of her beloved brand, launched 33 years ago.

"More than five million Shop Your Way members have purchased Jaclyn Smith collection products in Kmart over the last 12 months alone, so we look forward to building Jaclyn's current brands and extending her powerful reach and brand loyalty across to the Sears community," said Greg Ladley, president of apparel and footwear at Sears Holdings.

Smith said she created the line for women to “look their best, whether at work or enjoying a night out, with statement-making looks, great details, quality, comfort and style for women of all sizes."

"From sleek silhouettes to bold prints, my Ready to Wear pieces are designed for every woman looking to express her personalized style," said Smith.

According to the press release, Smith’s styles start at $10 and feature “elegant essentials” like knits, blouses and “celebration dresses,” all available online.

The ready-to-wear collection joins Spencer by Jaclyn Smith, the actress’ other line that was introduced at Sears stores last fall in partnership with Smith’s daughter, Spencer Margaret.