New mom has sold over $6,000 of breast milk to bodybuilders

By Christian Gollayan | New York Post
A mom of two is raking in thousands selling her breast milk to men around the world.

Move over, milkman. This 24-year-old mom of two has made more than $6,000 from selling her breast milk to men.

When Rafaela Lamprou, a hotel worker, gave birth to her son Anjelo in August, she was producing excess milk and ran out of room to store it.

“So I asked a couple of mums who were having trouble breast-feeding if they wanted it,” Lamprou, who’s based in Cyprus, told Caters News Agency. “I started giving it away.”

But soon enough, Lamprou started getting requests from men who wanted to drink it.

“It started with men who were interested in bodybuilding,” said Lamprou, who also has a 4-year-old daughter, Hailey. “They say it is good for building muscle mass. But then I started to get enquiries from men with fetishes. Now I breast-feed on demand.”

Lamprou started a Facebook group for people who want to request her breast milk, and has given more than 132 gallons of milk to strangers. She regularly ships them to the UK and within her home country.

“My husband is so supportive of me,” she said. “I am not sure how much longer I will carry on for.”

