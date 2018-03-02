Rent the Runway latest fashion company to go fur-free

The fur is flying out the door at Rent the Runway.

The pricey rental retailer no longer carries apparel that has fur, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which spearheaded a yearlong campaign to convince the fashion company to wean itself off fur.

About 150,000 PETA supporters flooded Rent the Runway with emails, phone calls, social media posts and letters, according to Sara Britt, a corporate liaison for PETA, to rid the company of items that carried mink, rabbit, fox and other animals skins.

Rent the Runway, which rents designer clothing, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The animal rights group was informed of Rent the Runway’s decision to drop fur in May, but the company just purged its last furry piece from its collection, Britt said.

“PETA encourages retailers everywhere to join this compassionate company and refuse to stock or sell coats, collars, and cuffs made from tormented animals,” the group’s director of corporate affairs, Anne Brainard, said in a statement.

French designer Dolce & Gabbana was recently targeted by PETA for its use of rabbit fur.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.