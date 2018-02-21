Expand / Collapse search
Models carry their own severed heads down the runway

By Johannah Masters | New York Post
Gucci's Fall/Winter 2018 show in Milan got off to an unusual start.

Heads were rolling at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2018 show in Milan!

Designer Alessandro Michele sent models down the catwalk toting decapitated mannequin heads, designed to look just like the models’ own.

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile - RC1EE45E5D70

The set, according to the Italian label’s Instagram, was meant to reflect “the work of a designer — the act of cutting, slicing, reconstructing materials and fabrics to create a new personality and identity with them.”

A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile - RC1A65FF63C0

Guillotining certainly counts as cutting and slicing. Hats and heads off to Gucci!

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.