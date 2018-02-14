Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fitness + Well-being

How to train like Chloe Kim or Shaun White — on your trampoline

By Emily DeCiccio | Fox News
close
Trampolines allow Winter Olympic athletes like Chloe Kim and Shaun White to train and build muscle memory for the gravity-defying moves we see on TV. Justin Perry is the Freeride Program Head Coach at the New York Ski Education Foundation and teaches Fox News basic moves so you can feel like an Olympian in your own backyard. Video

Chloe Kim & Shaun White: Train like them on your trampoline

Trampolines allow Winter Olympic athletes like Chloe Kim and Shaun White to train and build muscle memory for the gravity-defying moves we see on TV. Justin Perry is the Freeride Program Head Coach at the New York Ski Education Foundation and teaches Fox News basic moves so you can feel like an Olympian in your own backyard.

Trampoline workouts have been making headlines and bouncing into gyms across the country. The lower-impact movements can boost cardio while also improving balance while providing relief to joints, but did you know trampolines are also crucial to Winter Olympians?

SNOWBOARDER CHLOE KIM TWEETS ABOUT BEING 'HANGRY,' CRAVING ICE CREAM AT OLYMPICS

Justin Perry is the head coach of the Freeride Program at the New York Ski Education Foundation, and he tells Fox News that trampoline exercises are an essential part of a Winter Olympian's training.

trampoline 1

The head coach of the New York Ski Education's Freeride Program says trampolines help athletes prepare for both skiing and snowboarding events.  (Fox News)

“Trampolines are a crucial part for winter sports athletes, especially ski and snowboard athletes training for slopestyle, halfpipe, and big air.”

Athletes hoping for Olympic glory traditionally practice jumps with multiple mid-air twists and rotations, but Perry taught Fox News some basic moves that can allow anyone to feel like an Olympian on their own backyard trampolines.

Even the most “basic maneuvers will help both snowboarders and skiers gain control in their awareness on the snow," says Perry.

RUSSIAN CURLER WHO FELL AT OLYMPICS 'LOOKS LIKE ANGELINA JOLIE AT 21'

Be sure to check out the full segment with Justin Perry above to learn the correct mechanics of performing such moves as regular bounces, soldier bounces, pike jumps, safety grabs, japan grabs and seat grabs. 