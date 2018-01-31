Expand / Collapse search
Nutritionist claims pizza can be a healthier breakfast than cereal

By Christian Gollayan | New York Post
A dietitian recently claimed that pizza could be more nutritious than breakfast cereal, but another nutritionist says it's not always true.

Looking to start your day off with a nutritious meal? Forget Cheerios. Instead, reach for a slice of pizza, says one dietitian.

On Monday, blogger and dietitian Chelsey Amer caused a stir when the told the Daily Meal that a greasy slice of pizza is healthier than a bowl of cereal with milk, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” Amer said. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

She acknowledges that pizza isn’t necessarily a health food, but maintains that it’s a more balanced meal than a typical bowl of sugar flakes.

But don’t take that as license to turn Papa John’s into a breakfast staple. New York-based dietitian Keri Gans says that cereal can be a perfectly healthy breakfast option — yes, healthier than pizza — as long as you’re smart about it.

“Cereal can absolutely be a vehicle for getting important nutrients into your diet to start your day off right,” Gans tells The Post.

First things first: Buy a good box. “If you choose the right cereal that’s packed with fiber, it may help lower cholesterol and control blood sugar,” Gans says. This helps keep your appetite in check — and helps fend off midmorning hunger pangs. Check the nutrition panel: If it has 3 grams of sugar or fewer, and at least 6 grams of fiber, you’re in good shape.

The second key, Gans says, is being smart about your add-ons. “You could top your cereal with berries, which are rich in vitamins,” she says. Other good options include chopped apples or bananas, nuts, seeds (such as chia) or even a dollop of yogurt. With toppings like these, you work plenty of nutrition into your bowl — far more than you’d find on a dollar slice.

