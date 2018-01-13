Chip Gaines is training for a marathon for a good cause

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ baby on the way isn’t the only thing the “Fixer Upper” dad is looking forward to in 2018. On Jan. 10, Chip announced he’ll be running a marathon in the New Year, after finding some serious inspiration.

The 43-year-old home renovation expert said he’s already embracing the pain of the challenge, discussing his plans in a blog post and teasing training photos on Instagram.

"Monday was my first official day of training, and all I can really say is -- that hurt. We set a modest goal of 1.7 miles for my first run ... the only thing I’m absolutely sure of is that I can run .2 miles,” Chip wrote on Magnolia Market. Adding that he while he hasn’t properly “gone on a run” since college and he’s always thought marathoners “were a little crazy,” it was a chance encounter with a cancer survivor that sparked his desire to conquer the challenge.

“A few months ago I was in New York City with Jo, and I happened to meet Gabriele Grunewald (Gabe) as she was running through Central Park. She clearly knew what she was doing, so I got to talking with her and it turns out, she is actually a professional runner,” he said. “Come to find out, back in 2009 Gabe was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), a rare form of cancer—so rare that it only occurs in 3.5 out of every one million cancer patient. But from what I can tell, this young lady hasn’t let her diagnosis or treatment slow her down for a minute.”



“After hearing Gabe’s story, I realized two things: I didn’t want to spend another second standing on the sidelines, and secondly, given what she’s gone through, I didn’t have any excuse not to give this a shot,” the HGTV star said, sharing that Grunewald has signed on his trainer for the 26.2 mile trek to boot.

Ever the man to take “DIY” to new heights, Chip won’t be hitting the road for his marathon debut in just any old race. He added that the Gaines family will be hosting a marathon, half marathon, and 5K right at home in Waco, Tex. in May.