Megyn Kelly: Some women want to be fat-shamed

By Christian Gollayan | New York Post
Megyn Kelly has upset hundreds on social media after stating on her television program, "Today", that some women want to be fat-shamed.

Megyn Kelly’s secret to staying skinny during law school? Asking her stepfather to fat-shame her.

On Thursday, Kelly, 47, revealed on her eponymous “Today” show that, while studying at Albany Law School in the 1990s, she asked her stepfather, Peter Kirwan, to fat-shame her whenever she wanted to eat.

“Some of us want to be shamed!” Kelly said. “When I was in law school, I was gaining weight, I said to my stepfather, ‘If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say, ‘Where you going, fat a--?’ And it works!”

Kelly was interviewing “Fit Mom” Maria Kang, a 37-year-old mommy blogger. Kang drew online ire in 2013 when she posted a photo of herself (looking toned) and her three kids on Facebook, captioned “What’s your excuse?” Critics were quick to accuse Kang of body-shaming less-fit moms.

Kelly’s comments also stirred up controversy on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.