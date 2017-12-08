19-year-old brutally mocked, told to 'kill herself' because of how she looks without makeup

A post shared by Victoria Katei (@vicxkat) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Not everyone has the confidence to post photos of themselves without makeup on social media for the world to see, but if they do, the last thing they’d want is to get bullied for how they look. For “makeup enthusiast” Victoria Katei, this scenario became a reality after sharing a photo of herself on Instagram without her usual full face of makeup.

In her post, Katei shared with her over 50,000 Instagram followers the bullying she’s had to endure. “Accounts have been posting pictures of me with makeup versus no makeup telling me I’m a catfish and that I’m hideous. People in the comments telling me to kill myself because I’m lying about my looks. Telling me that no one will love me [because] I’m so ugly and have to wear makeup to cover my ‘real face,’” she wrote on her post.

One such post Katei is presumably referring to features side-by-side photos of her with and without makeup, along with text that reads: “This is the same person…makeup is scary,” accompanied by a nauseated face emoji.

Katei admits in her post that some of the mean comments have made her cry, but she’s learned that what people are saying about her “has so much more to do with them as a person than it does you as an individual.”

She also took the time to encourage her followers that women are worth more than just their looks, and she’s confident in her appearance both with and without makeup.



“There so many girls who say they look up to me, who say they wish they were as pretty as me but looks aren’t what make you pretty. Your hobbies, your passions, and your mind are what make you who you are and being uniquely you makes you beautiful,” she wrote.