Fitness blogger attacked for saying cancer is 'your body trying to save you'

An Australian-based fitness blogger has received massive backlash after posting a photo on Instagram with a controversial message.

Olivia Budgen wrote in a caption, which has since been removed, “Cancer and disease is your body trying to save you.”

The raw food educator and entrepreneur continued with her caption:

“Allow me to possibly challenge your beliefs about cancer and other diseases. What if these conditions were not actually bad at all? What if they were created by the body to help save you? What if disease is your body’s survival mechanism? ** Being open-minded and changing your perspective around what disease actually is and why it’s happening, will allow you to take back control of your health and realise that your body is ALWAYS working for you, and never against you.”

Now Budgen, who believes cancer and disease is not a “horrible monster [to] fight and destroy,” has been attacked for spreading “ill-informed nonsense” by followers.

The health coach tried to explain her logic, stating “in this modern day we are consumed by the medical industry’s information which leads us to believe that disease happens to us through genetic disposition,” but “disease is a natural defence mechanism to prevent a much more serious situation from occurring.”

She also added that “cancer is a survival mechanism” defending the body from toxicity.

The post earned Budgen comparisons to Belle Gibson, the Australian blogger who faked brain cancer and claimed her natural diet cured her. Gibson had built an empire around her false claims, producing a best-selling app and cookbook backed by her misleading remarks.

Now, those in the medical industry have been quick to refute Budgen’s assertions.

“The recommendations in Ms. Budgen’s social media post bear no relation to any scientific facts about how cancer starts or how it can be treated,” Martin Ledwick, Cancer Research UK’s head information nurse, told The Metro.

“Her stance is extremely insensitive to people who have cancer and to those who have lost someone to cancer, as it implies that a few changes to diet will save them.”

Previously, Budgen had posted a message with simliar sentiment on Instagram, stating that there is only one disease in the world.

“One of the biggest mistakes is categorizing diseases and viewing them as different,” she wrote before continuing on with her explanation that disease only exists from “processed ‘food’ out of a box, taking poison (pharmaceutical drugs) to cover up symptoms, injecting … children with toxins, overeating to numb … emotions, wearing shoes all day and never being grounded, hiding from the sun, slathering synthetic chemicals on [our] skin, and so on.”

THERE IS ONLY ONE DISEASE There are over 30,000 names to label different diseases in the world. But what if I told you there was actually only one disease? - One of the biggest mistakes is categorising diseases and viewing them as different. E.g. Pancreatitis is a problem in the pancreas, lung cancer is a problem with the lungs etc. - We need to take a step back and look at health from a holistic point of view and realise everything in our body is connected. Once one organ is showing signs of damage, the entire body might be damaged. It may not be manifesting in that particular place, but it’s effected. The symptom is what it is depending where the retained waste has accumulated. The intensity of the symptoms depends on the volume of waste and poison which has accumulated. - The law of oneness; what affects the one affects the all. As humans we are all one and connected, as are all the cells in the body. We cannot look at the body as a series of parts. - The countless names of illnesses do not really matter. What does matter is that they all come from the same root cause… too much tissue acid waste in the body. Over acidity can become a dangerous condition that weakens all body systems and gives rise to an internal environment conducive to disease, as opposed to a pH-balanced environment which allows normal body function necessary for the body to resist disease. Disease and bad bacteria cannot live in a healthy, clean oxygenated environment. - We aren’t living in alignment with the laws of nature, and in doing so, we’ve lost our ability to listen to the divine intuition from within. Humans are eating processed ‘food’ out of a box, taking poison (pharmaceutical drugs) to cover up symptoms, injecting their children with toxins, overeating to numb our emotions, wearing shoes all day and never being grounded, hiding from the sun, slathering synthetic chemicals on their skin, and so on. This way of living results in waste matter accumulating in your body and brain and causing weight gain, fatigue, depression, mental confusion and disease. CONTINUED IN COMMENTS 👇🏻

A post shared by OLIVIA BUDGEN ♡ (@oliviabudgen) on