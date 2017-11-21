People are sharing 'Weird Thanksgiving Traditions' on Twitter

If Thanksgiving never fails to remind you how odd your family is, you’re not alone.

Last week, the hashtag #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions began gaining traction on Twitter when Savannah, Ga. radio station Rock 106.1 chose the tag for a weekly challenge.

THANKSGIVING AND POLITICS: HOW TO KEEP YOUR RED AND BLUE FAMILY FROM FIGHTING

Immediately going viral and sparking over 2,000 posts to date, #WeirdThanksgivingTraditions has inspired hundreds to share favorite photos, tales and anecdotes of the good, bad and ugly customs their family practices on Turkey Day.

CYBER MONDAY'S BIGGEST DEALS AND SAVINGS

Others, meanwhile, took the opportunity took more of sarcastic or "meta" approach to the challenge, with comedian Paula Poundstone commenting on the history of Thanksgiving itself, and another writing that his "weird" tradition was "having a pleasant conversation" with family.

But whether these Twitter users were just being cheeky or totally serious, you've got every reason to rest easy, Thanksgiving worrywarts: These hilarious posts are sure to remind you that your family is (probably) a lot more normal than you may think.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS