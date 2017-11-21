How the Victoria's Secret models prepared for the runway

Trotting the globe and walking the runway in elaborate attire may be all in a day’s work for a Victoria’s Secret model, but life the glamorous lane is serious business. Touching down in China on ahead of the Nov. 20 show, many of this year’s 55 models took to Instagram to share glimpses of their health and wellness rituals before the big day.

Whether they recharged with a snack or last-minute sweat session, the models relished the opportunity to rest up and prep while they still could.

Airport shenanigans with my Avocado @romeestrijd. Shanghai, we have arrived 🤗 A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:23am PST

One more day till SHANGHAI!!!! Hard work pays off! So excited!!!! #trainlikeanangel #vsfs17 @victoriasport @victoriassecret A post shared by Sanne Vloet (@sannevloet) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:50am PST

Over 800 million people tune in annually to “the most watched fashion event of the year,” which costs over $12 million to throw, according to Harper’s Bazaar UK. Taking the show to the glittering city of Shanghai for the first time ever, too, only raised the stakes.

“This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history and our most ambitious show by far,” Ed Razek, executive producer of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and chief creative officer at Victoria’s Secret, told People.

💦🛁 Chilling ... A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 19, 2017 at 7:51am PST

🍳🍹🥑 A post shared by MARIA BORGES (@iammariaborges) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:07pm PST

So happy to be in Shanghai can’t wait for the @victoriassecret show tomorrow ❤️❤️ #vsfashionshow17 #vsfs #myfirsttimeinchina A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

Good night China and good morning America! 🐼 All cozy in my new VS jammies 😴 A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:28am PST

After months of rigorous workouts and disciplined diets, a little R&R was most certainly well-deserved for this year’s stars.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air in the U.S. on Nov. 28.

