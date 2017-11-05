Expand / Collapse search
Ugly Christmas rompers for men are debuting this holiday season

By Johannah Masters | New York Post
Ugly holiday sweaters have a new rival, ugly holiday rompers...for men.

Oh, you thought you’d heard the last of rompers for dudes?  Ho, ho, no.

Online retailer Get on Fleek has released a new line of ugly Christmas and Hanukkah-themed rompers for men, and they are something!

The rompers showcase all kinds of holiday spirit: There’s a Santa suit, an Elf look that would give Will Ferrell a run for his money, a design emblazoned with a huge menorah and one tricked out with a tree. All of the pieces are tailored with short sleeves and short-shorts bottoms.

They’re even on sale. The usually-$140 duds are currently priced at a mere $100.

We wish you an ugly Christmas and a tacky New Year!

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.