Ugly Christmas rompers for men are debuting this holiday season

Oh, you thought you’d heard the last of rompers for dudes? Ho, ho, no.

Online retailer Get on Fleek has released a new line of ugly Christmas and Hanukkah-themed rompers for men, and they are something!

The rompers showcase all kinds of holiday spirit: There’s a Santa suit, an Elf look that would give Will Ferrell a run for his money, a design emblazoned with a huge menorah and one tricked out with a tree. All of the pieces are tailored with short sleeves and short-shorts bottoms.

They’re even on sale. The usually-$140 duds are currently priced at a mere $100.

We wish you an ugly Christmas and a tacky New Year!

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.