Comics writer shares top tips for surviving a zombie apocalypse

Ever wonder if you could survive an onslaught of the undead? Us too.

Fox News consulted the author of the “Revival” zombie comic series, Tim Seeley, to get his top tips for surviving a zombie apocalypse. (Note: for the purposes of this video, we specified that the zombies would be the slow-moving type, but just as vicious as any.)

Seeley's No. 1 survival tip? “First thing I would do is armor my wrists and neck, because it seems like zombies always try to bite you there.

"If you want to be able to push your way through, I would put some kind of pads on my hand, because that’s what they are going to go for.”

A practical, yet completely unique nugget from Seeley was his recommendation to purchase flavored chapstick. But why, you ask?

“Because zombies are going to smell really bad," says Seeley. "They are rotting and falling apart. As soon as the apocalypse comes, run to the drug store and buy some delicious strawberry lip balm. Get it under those nostrils, because you’re going to need it!”

Watch the video to see Seeley’s other fun tips on weapons, family, and where to run when the apocalypse strikes.