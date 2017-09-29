A cosplay survival guide for Comic Con attendees

Comic Con can be a stressful time for novice and experienced cosplayers alike, and especially those who might be worried about ruining their meticulously-crafted costumes.

Luckily, Lauren Orsini, the author of "Cosplay: The Fantasy World of Role Play," is revealing her best tips and tricks for cosplaying like a pro, as well as her insight into a successfully cosplay outing at your first Comic-con.

Orsini offers practical suggestions for novice cosplayers, such as using lightweight materials and bringing a sewing kit to salvage last-minute outfit snafus. But she's also got important advice to new and veteran cosplayers alike. For instance, she stresses that cosplay is “absolutely [about] your body language."

"You should try to practice poses and mannerisms of that character, because who knows, someone may see you acting like that character and you may totally make their day!”

She's also adamant that body-type doesn't matter when choosing a character to cosplay as.

But the most important things to remember? “Cosplay is about showing your love and affection for a character literally on your body," says Orsini. "You are wearing your fandom on yourself.”