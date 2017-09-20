Georgia death row inmate requests extravagant last meal

A man in Georgia set to be executed Tuesday requested some seriously high-calorie food for his last meal.

Keith Tharpe — who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Jacquelin Freeman — requested three spicy chicken breasts, roast beef sandwich with sauce, fish sandwich, tater logs, onion rings, apple pie and a vanilla milkshake, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Not every state honors inmates’ last meal requests. Some limit the cost — Florida's ceiling is $40, according to the Department of Corrections website, with food to be purchased locally. Others, like Texas, which never had a designated dollar limit, mandate meals be prison-made. Some states don't acknowledge final meals, and others will disclose the information only if the inmate agrees, said K. William Hayes, a Florida-based death penalty historian.

There is one thing prisoners will never be allowed as part of their last meal: alcohol, which was requested by inmate Marcus Ray Johnson in 2015, who wanted a six-pack of beer, Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

In Georgia, if an inmate makes no special request for his last meal, they are given the standard menu of chicken and rice, rutabagas, seasoned turnip greens, dry white beans, cornbread, bread pudding and fruit punch, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.



Last meal requests from well-known prisoners have become somewhat famous. In 1994, John Wayne Gacy requested 12 fried shrimp, bucket of original recipe KFC, french fries and a pound of strawberries. In 1963, Victor Feguer requested a single olive with the pit in it, according to Business Insider.