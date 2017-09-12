Croatian reality star says he has lasting erection after fumbled nose job

A Croatian reality star claimed he has a condition that has left him with a permanent erection following plastic surgery on his nose that went wrong.

Neven Ciganovic, 45, said he went to Iran to get surgery on his nose and he was filming part of it for an upcoming documentary, The Sun reported.

“I was in Iran for rhinoplasty for the documentary film that Channel 4 is filming covering my life. We did not record the surgery but only the consultation sessions with the doctor. They gave me general anesthesia and I reacted badly to it.”

The stylist said that the doctors diagnosed him with priapism during his surgery.

The Mayo Clinic defined priapism as “a prolonged erection of the penis. The persistent erection continues hours beyond or isn’t caused by sexual stimulation. Priapism is usually painful.”

The clinic said the disorder is uncommon but is most seen in males in their 30s with sickle cell anemia.

If a person experiences an erection for longer than four hours it is considered a medical emergency, The Sun reported.

Recreational drugs, such as cocaine and crystal meth, and other medications can provoke the condition.

The Croatian stylist was said to be recovering in the hospital since Friday and had surgery to alleviate his priapism. Doctors told the reality star that it would be a few months until he recovered.

Ciganovic has undergone more than a dozen plastic surgery operations, including three on his nose.

"I look forward to a movie about myself,” Ciganovic told The Sun.

"Channel 4 dedicated a whole episode about me. I think this is a big deal and I hope this is the start of my international career."

Ciganovic said he is often criticized for his numerous plastic surgeries.

"I often hear from people that I looked better before surgery," the stylist said.

"It was a long time ago and I'm curious, who will not look better if they are 20 years younger?"