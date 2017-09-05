Style + Beauty
Bella Hadid and model pals are all about these 'boob tops'
Celebs are busting out in boob tops.
Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Nicola Peltz are ditching their bras for these bosom-friendly tops by Orseund Iris, a New York It label helmed by 25-year-old Alana Johnson.
The emerging brand’s cup-hugging pieces run the gamut from exposed-boob-detailed knits to underwire corset belts to “Cha Cha” bralettes.
Even Kris Jenner has weighed in on Johnson’s innovative wear on “Life of Kylie.” She dubbed it a “boob holder” and asked Kylie, “Is that what bras looked like in the 14th century?
This article originally appeared on the New York Post.