Style + Beauty
Summer's sexiest swimsuit trend
This summer, ditch the string bikini and grab the season's trendiest swimsuit: the one-piece.
Equally as sexy as a bikini, the one-piece has become the go-to style for every celeb, whether they're at the beach, lounging by the pool or just posing for Instagram.
From "Baywatch"-esque high-cut legs to graphic cut-outs to down-to-there deep Vs, there's a style that looks good on every body type.
So before you go buy one yourself, check out 16 celebs sporting your new favorite suit, below.
Vanessa Hudgens
Ashley Tisdale
Kim Kardashian
Demi Lovato
Kylie Jenner
Lea Michele
Selena Gomez
Bella Hadid
Ashley Graham
Alessandra Ambrosio
Eva Longoria
Emily Ratajkowski
Kourtney Kardashian
Chrissy Teigen
Alexis Ren
Ariel Winter