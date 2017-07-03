Summer's sexiest swimsuit trend

This summer, ditch the string bikini and grab the season's trendiest swimsuit: the one-piece.



Equally as sexy as a bikini, the one-piece has become the go-to style for every celeb, whether they're at the beach, lounging by the pool or just posing for Instagram.

From "Baywatch"-esque high-cut legs to graphic cut-outs to down-to-there deep Vs, there's a style that looks good on every body type.

So before you go buy one yourself, check out 16 celebs sporting your new favorite suit, below.

Vanessa Hudgens

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 1, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Ashley Tisdale

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 27, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Kim Kardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 7, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

Demi Lovato

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Lea Michele

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 29, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Selena Gomez

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 16, 2015 at 5:39pm PDT

Bella Hadid

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Ashley Graham

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Alessandra Ambrosio

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Eva Longoria

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

Emily Ratajkowski

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:32am PST

Kourtney Kardashian

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 28, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Chrissy Teigen

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Alexis Ren

A post shared by ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Ariel Winter