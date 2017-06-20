Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model gets real about body confidence

It’s easy to assume that models are the epitome of body confidence, but in reality, they deal with the same struggles the rest of us do. So to shed light on this misconception, one model took to social media to open up about her own insecurities.

Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes shared a post on Instagram Monday with the hope of helping others. Alongside a nude black and white photo, Hoopes revealed she’s not as confident as she might seem, even if she gives the impression otherwise.

“I may come off as a confident person but at the end of the day i'm so far from that... I am insecure, so hard on myself & I know other people are like that too,” she wrote.

She goes on to remind people that social media isn’t reality. “Always remember what you see on IG isn't necessarily real it's only what people want you to see,” Hoopes posted.

The model also wrote how she wants to use Instagram as a platform to encourage others.

“I want to help others feel confident & strong we are much stronger than we think,” Hoopes wrote. “So let's help each other in concurring own fears doubts & lift each other up.”

The GUESS Girl recently opened up to Fox News about her feelings on being recognized as a sex symbol.

“I think it’s kind of funny actually that people think I’m sexy. I literally look in the mirror every day and see a million things that I would change,” the model admitted.

She also talked about her thoughts on seeing curvier models in the fashion industry.

“I love the fact that everyone is embracing their different body shapes. We all have different body types that are worth celebrating,” Hoopes said.