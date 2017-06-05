Fitness + Well-being
Ashley Graham claps back at critics with sarcastic photo going viral on Instagram
Ashley Graham, the plus-size model who’s a self-proclaimed body diversity ambassador, is at it again.
The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated cover star shared a revealing behind-the-scenes photo from a recent shoot over the weekend with a snarky caption that’s catching media outlets’ eyes.
“When they call you ‘brave’…” she wrote sarcastically with the photo, which had garnered over 267,000 likes as of Monday morning.
Graham, who recently made headlines when she posed nude for V Magazine, is known for making candid comments about her physique that encourage self-love and acceptance among women of all body types.
In her interview with V, Graham clapped back at critics of her cellulite, which she proclaimed “doesn’t define my worth.”
“I feel that it’s OK to have cellulite,” Graham told the magazine, adding that her mom helped her realize the natural body process is “a nonissue.”
In implying her latest viral cheeky photo isn’t brave, Graham joins the ranks of other curvy celebs, like Amy Schumer, who’ve lashed out at body shamers who celebrate certain women’s commonplace actions, like wearing a bathing suit, just because their figures don’t fit society’s typical beauty standards.
Based on the comments section of Graham’s post, her perspective clearly has struck a chord with other women. As of Monday morning, her post had garnered over 4,000 comments.
“Real woman posting Real woman pics-I love it!” one commenter wrote. “Keep’em (sic) coming Ashley!”
