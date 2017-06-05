Ashley Graham claps back at critics with sarcastic photo going viral on Instagram

Ashley Graham, the plus-size model who’s a self-proclaimed body diversity ambassador, is at it again.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated cover star shared a revealing behind-the-scenes photo from a recent shoot over the weekend with a snarky caption that’s catching media outlets’ eyes.

“When they call you ‘brave’…” she wrote sarcastically with the photo, which had garnered over 267,000 likes as of Monday morning.

When they call you 'brave'.. A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Graham, who recently made headlines when she posed nude for V Magazine, is known for making candid comments about her physique that encourage self-love and acceptance among women of all body types.

ISKRA LAWRENCE SHARES OLD RETOUCHED PHOTOS OF HERSELF, SLAMS PHOTOSHOPPING

In her interview with V, Graham clapped back at critics of her cellulite, which she proclaimed “doesn’t define my worth.”

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on May 24, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

“I feel that it’s OK to have cellulite,” Graham told the magazine, adding that her mom helped her realize the natural body process is “a nonissue.”

MODEL BARES ALL IN PHOTOSHOP-FREE CAMPAIGN TO PROMOTE BODY CONFIDENCE

In implying her latest viral cheeky photo isn’t brave, Graham joins the ranks of other curvy celebs, like Amy Schumer, who’ve lashed out at body shamers who celebrate certain women’s commonplace actions, like wearing a bathing suit, just because their figures don’t fit society’s typical beauty standards.

Thanks to @marina.rinaldi for this amazing dress inspired by yours truly. 😉👠 I'm going to be hanging out at the Marina Rinaldi boutique in Milan at 6pm CET today!! Click the link in my bio to get my special dress. #MarinaRinaldi #AshleyxMarinaRinaldi #MFW #womenarethefuture #beautybeyondsize A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Based on the comments section of Graham’s post, her perspective clearly has struck a chord with other women. As of Monday morning, her post had garnered over 4,000 comments.

“Real woman posting Real woman pics-I love it!” one commenter wrote. “Keep’em (sic) coming Ashley!”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS