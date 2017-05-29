The best sports bra for your breast type

Truth time: There are seven different breast types, and it is possible to find the best bra for yours. And you have the same right when it comes to sports bras! Sure, some of choosing a sports bra depends on your activity and how big your breasts are, but there's also value in shopping with the shape of your breasts in mind.

Here are our expert-approved picks:

If your breasts sit on the outside of your chest ... Look for a style with molded cups that will provide shape and position in the same way an everyday bra would. Unlike thin styles that allow breasts to gravitate toward their normal position, the construction in place keeps them where it's most comfortable.

If your breasts are bell-shaped... A full-coverage style will give you some added fabric at the top part of the breast, where yours are more slender. It'll help even things out and distribute weight too—a good move if you're planning to log a high-impact sweat sesh.

If your breasts are round and full... Racerback straps can help keep everything exactly in place. This style is great for strength-training sessions, cycling and yoga.

If your breasts are long and slender... Molded cups run the risk of leaving you with uncomfortable space between bra and breast. Instead, look for a soft fit that will center and lift without totally changing up your natural shape.

If your breasts are asymmetrical... A style with removable cups is perfect for you. Play around with the padding, customizing placement and amount until you feel equally supported on both sides (don't be afraid to take scissors to an insert).

If your breasts are teardrop-shaped ... As the most common shape, you're easy to fit. Take advantage of the new styles of sports bras (leaps ahead of the standard mono-style of the past) and try one with adjustable straps that can be customized for comfort depending on your height.