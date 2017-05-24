'Detox teas' plugged by Kylie Jenner may cause unintended pregnancy

A leading gynecology agency is warning against trendy “detox teas” plugged by the Kardashian sisters on Instagram, saying the weight loss approach may result in unintended pregnancy.

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

Dr. Virginia Beckett, a spokeswoman for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, told The Sun that the products, which have a laxative effect, may cause birth control pills to absorb improperly in the body.

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

“If a woman vomits within two hours of taking the contraceptive pill, it may not have been fully absorbed into her bloodstream so she should take another pill straight away,” she told the Sun. “So long as she is not sick again, she should still be protected against pregnancy.”

THIS IS YOUR BODY ON BIRTH CONTROL

Bootea and Flat Tummy Tea, two popular detox tea brands, contain senna leaf, which can cause diarrhea or vomiting, Beckett told the website. Celebrities Vicky Pattison and Stephanie Davis have promoted Bootea online, while Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have promoted Flat Tummy Tea.

Display nothing; This is on Publish with no configured Image

Flat Tummy Tea is described as “a 2 step tea detox packed with ingredients traditionally known to help cleanse your system, support metabolism, reduce bloating and boost energy,” while Bootea comes in a variety of packages and are described as “natural health & weight loss products” that are “formulated for results.”

Despite those claims, the products, which are shipped worldwide, are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which has a rigorous vetting process for safety and efficacy. And, as many experts have been quick to point out, there’s no scientific proof that “detoxes” result in healthy and sustained weight loss, nor is there concrete proof they're even necessary. In fact, the liver, kidney and colons already detox the body naturally.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS