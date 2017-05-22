This social media habit may doom your relationship

One simple thing could indicate that you’re insecure in your relationship — and if your partner does it too much, you should be worried.

According to social scientific research, the visibility of your relationship on Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites can be a key indicator of how strong it is.

A study has revealed the role social media plays in shaping — and breaking — modern relationships, and there’s bad news for couples who overshare online.

While it’s perfectly healthy to share snaps of you and your partner on social media, it turns out that there’s a limit to how far this should go.

Research has indicated that people who are more anxious about the state of their relationship are more likely to go overboard with the couple photos on Facebook.

Likewise, insecure partners felt a greater desire to post pictures of them and their loved one online.

Meanwhile, those who were happiest and the most secure in their relationship were found to be more likely to keep their relationship off social media altogether.

Excessive social media use has also been linked to causing depression, as Instagram addicts are encouraged to constantly compare their lives to others’.

But the happiest couples among us are too busy living in the moment to plaster their relationship over everyone else’s timeline.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that your relationship is likely to fall apart just because one of you is oversharing the snaps from your romantic holiday.

But excessive online sharing may be a sign that your partner is feeling insecure and a bit anxious about the state of your relationship.

This news comes after we revealed the dangers posed by Instagram to teens’ mental health.

