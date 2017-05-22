Pippa Middleton's wedding workout: A look inside her over-the-top gym

Grace Belgravia is the Buckingham Palace of gyms — so, naturally, it’s where Pippa Middleton is getting in tip-top shape for her wedding day.

Middleton has been working out at the ultraluxe London wellness club, which is decked out with IV infusions, yoga rooms and soup-and-juice cleanses, Popsugar reports.

PIPPA MIDDLETON DID A BRIDAL BOOT CAMP FOR HER WEDDING

The posh club’s website states that its mission is to help women achieve their “greatest asset”: optimal health. A staff of personal trainers, therapists, nutritionists and medical experts are on hand to “advise [members] for every stage of [their lives].”

A yearly membership will set you back more than $6,000, but you get what you pay for. The chic 11,500-square-foot space contains a spa, a restaurant serving “detox brunches” (starring “recovery shots” with ingredients such as ginger, turmeric and spirulina) and a medical clinic.

KATE MIDDLETON SAYS MOTHERHOOD CAN BE 'LONELY AT TIMES'

With a world of wellness at her fingertips, let’s hope Pippa’s feeling royally ready for her big day.

First published on the New York Post