lifestyle

Expand/Collapse Search

Fitness + Well-being

Pippa Middleton's wedding workout: A look inside her over-the-top gym

By Christian Gollayan
New York Post
Pippa Middleton and her new husband, James Matthews, smile following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Pippa Middleton and her new husband, James Matthews, smile following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.  (REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool)

Grace Belgravia is the Buckingham Palace of gyms — so, naturally, it’s where Pippa Middleton is getting in tip-top shape for her wedding day.

Middleton has been working out at the ultraluxe London wellness club, which is decked out with IV infusions, yoga rooms and soup-and-juice cleanses, Popsugar reports.

PIPPA MIDDLETON DID A BRIDAL BOOT CAMP FOR HER WEDDING

The posh club’s website states that its mission is to help women achieve their “greatest asset”: optimal health. A staff of personal trainers, therapists, nutritionists and medical experts are on hand to “advise [members] for every stage of [their lives].”

A yearly membership will set you back more than $6,000, but you get what you pay for. The chic 11,500-square-foot space contains a spa, a restaurant serving “detox brunches” (starring “recovery shots” with ingredients such as ginger, turmeric and spirulina) and a medical clinic.

KATE MIDDLETON SAYS MOTHERHOOD CAN BE 'LONELY AT TIMES'

With a world of wellness at her fingertips, let’s hope Pippa’s feeling royally ready for her big day.

First published on the New York Post