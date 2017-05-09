Eva Longoria shares her secrets for staying fit and healthy at age 42

In a June 2017 cover story interview for Health, actress Eva Longoria opens up about the exercise and diet habits that have helped her stay happy and slim into her 40s. But she also makes an admission many celebs in her league either disagree with or don’t have the guts to reveal: She’s not a fan of working out.

“I don't enjoy working out. I like the way I feel after working out,” she told Health magazine. “I always wish my trainer doesn't show up. I'm always like, ‘I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels....’”

Longoria, 42, said her husband since 2016, José "Pepe" Antonio Baston, president of the Latin American media brand Televisa, helps motivate her to stay fit and follow a mostly vegan diet, as does the glass of wine she enjoys at the end of the day.

“I'm like, ‘Eva, if you want that glass of wine, this is what we're gonna have to do,’” she told Health.

Longoria, a self-proclaimed runner, enjoys indoor cycling, Pilates and yoga, and she recently added strength training into her exercise regimen.

“I kind of laid off the weights for a while,” she told Health, “but I went to my nutritionist the other day, and she was like, ‘Your muscle mass is low. You need to build muscle.’ And I'm like ‘Oh man....’”

Longoria also shared that taking care of herself and staying healthy — rather than trying to fit the mold for what society perceives as pretty — has helped her ward off body image issues. Longoria encouraged other women to identify their own source of body positivity.

“I think you have to find your own truth,” she told Health.