Marine veteran makes second trek across US to raise awareness for PTSD

A Marine veteran who set out on foot from San Diego in March will reach North Carolina this week as he walks to raise awareness for mental health issues afflicting the armed forces community.

Roy Wesley Brady Jr., a gunnery sergeant, was inspired by his own brother’s mental health issues, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“My goal is to raise awareness for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), traumatic brain injury and the suicide rate,” Brady, who retired after 22 years in service which included two tours in Iraq, said.

“We’re dealing with 22 [suicides] a day, alright? We need to get out and talk to each other. Veterans need to talk to veterans, we understand each other.”

Brady completed his first cross-country trek in 2015, and has partnered with the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge for the journey. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping veterans transition back to civilian life.

Brady dubbed his trek the “Major Walk” in honor of his Army major brother, who committed suicide.

“Due to the fact that my brother, and a Marine brother of mine, took their own lives, I’m walking to raise awareness for the things our service members face when they come back home,” he told the organization’s blog.

“Some come home with visible wounds, and some come home looking fine… but things like traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress aren’t visible.”

Brady keeps supporters updated on his Facebook page, "Gunny Roy Brady's Walk 4 Warriors."