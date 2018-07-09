Expand / Collapse search
Grandma who relied on oxygen tank dies after company cuts off power to her home

Associated Press

A New Jersey woman has died after the electricity company cut power to her house, despite her paying $500 to her account only days before.

Desiree Washington says her 68-year-old mother Linda Daniels relied on an electric-powered oxygen tank to breathe, and she died of heart failure Thursday hours after Public Service Enterprise Group turned off the electricity at her Newark home.

Washington says $500 was paid to the company two days before, and her family had notified the company of her mother's medical issues.

PSE&G says they cut off power because of a lack of payments over several months.

The company says they were unaware of Daniels' medical needs, and they are reviewing their records.

Newark Police are investigating.

 