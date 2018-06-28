GRAPHIC IMAGES: Alabama woman's 50-pound weight gain turns out to be massive ovarian cyst

For months, Kayla Rahn of Montgomery, Alabama had unexplained stomach pain and was unable to lose weight. The situation was taking a toll on her life and well-being.

"I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," Rahn recalled to NBC12, adding that she was once asked if she was pregnant with twins.

In May, Rahn finally got the answer to her mysterious medical condition. After her mother took her to the emergency department at Jackson Hospital, doctors informed the 30-year-old that she had a massive cyst located on one of her ovaries.

“I do remember telling my mom and busting out crying that they were going to fix it,” Rahn said in a news release sent to Fox News via email.

WOMAN HAS 132-POUND OVARIAN CYST REMOVED

Doctors removed the growth on May 26, just one day after the cyst -- which had gone undetected for months -- was discovered.

“This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed,” Dr. Gregory Jones, one of Rahn's surgeons, said in a statement.

The growth weighed in at 50 pounds, according to the hospital.

Rahn told Fox News on Thursday that she never expected a cyst to be the root of her medical issues.

INFANT TWIN BOYS GET LIFE-SAVING BONE MARROW DONATION FROM 4-YEAR-OLD BIG BROTHER

“I kept thinking it was weight,” she said.

Since the cyst was removed, Rahn told the hospital that she feels as though “a huge burden has been lifted.”

"As soon as I got home and was able to move a little, I tried every shirt I had on and it was awesome," she said. "This dress I have on, I actually have not been able to wear in a year."