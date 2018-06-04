Man sues CVS after wife discovers Viagra prescription

A New York man claims that a CVS pharmacist violated his privacy by discussing his Viagra prescription with his wife, which allegedly led to the breakdown of his marriage. Michael Feinberg, of Long Island, said that he explained to the pharmacist that he would pay out-of-pocket for the pills rather than put it through insurance, the New York Post reported.

But he claims that a few days later, his wife called the CVS, to discuss her own prescription, and a pharmacist brought up his Viagra script. Feinberg alleges that in doing so, the pharmacist “without solicitation, improperly informed [Feinberg’s] wife that [his] prescription for Viagra was not being covered by insurance,” and violated his privacy under HIPPA.

He said his wife was not entitled to know about his prescription, and said the ordeal has caused a breakdown of his marriage, and caused “genuine, severe mental injury and emotional harm,” the NYPost reported.

A spokesman told the news outlet that CVS places “the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve.” Feinberg filed his lawsuit with Nassau Supreme Court.