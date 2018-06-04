Expand / Collapse search
Surgeons save construction worker's mangled hand after gruesome injury

By Sagaya Fernando | SWNS |
Surgeons spent six hours reattaching Ibrahim Khan's hand after it was mangled in a cement crusher.

A laborer had a lucky escape after his hand was mangled beyond recognition in a cement crusher.

Ibrahim Khan, 36, was rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering horrific injuries at the ready-mix concrete plant.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO AHEAD

Khan's hand was hanging on by one tendon, but his doctor's say he may regain feeling within three to four months.  (SWNS)

It was completely severed and hanging by one tendon and doctors told Khan, from Lonand in Maharashtra, India, there was nothing to be done to his hand.

They recommended he visit a better-equipped hospital where microvascular and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Abhishek Ghosh of Noble Hospital, Pune, led a team of surgeons who successfully reconstructed Khan’s hand.

MANY BREAST CANCER PATIENTS CAN SKIP CHEMO, BIG STUDY FINDS

"All the muscles of the hand were avulsed from the proximal origin," Ghosh said. "It was near to impossible to reconstruct the hand or replant it. We took it as a challenge, and did a reconstructive surgery, racing against time, and succeeded in saving his hand."

"The patient was taken to the operation theater and the artery, veins, nerves, and tendons were painstakingly reconstructed," he said. 

The workplace accident happened in March and Khan underwent a complex six-hour operation to save his hand.

He was then moved to intensive care and was placed under observation for three weeks before being discharged.

Incredibly, thanks to Ghosh, Dr. Shailesh Patil and Dr. Lisa Prakash, he now has feeling back in his hand and it is hoped he will eventually be able to move it again.

"When he was brought to us, the hand was crushed so badly it was even difficult to find blood vessels under a microscope," Ghosh said. “Today, Khan is getting sensation back in his left hand."

"He has recovered well and is now undergoing physiotherapy for his hand function," he said. "He is showing good progress in both sensory and motor parameters."

"Within three or four months, his hand may experience movements once more," Ghosh said. "What’s more, the patient is extremely happy that he got his hand and life back."