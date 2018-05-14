Boy's bond with sick, elderly neighbor goes viral

A little boy’s concern for his sick, elderly neighbor is going viral after a the woman's granddaughter shared a photo of their relationship on Facebook. Darrien Middleton, of Jackson, Tenn., said the 7-year-old boy, named Caleb, comes to visit her grandmother up to five times a day to check on her.

“This kid comes and visits my grandmother everyday… 4-5 times a day. He just told me it was to check on her, to make sure she wakes up from all her naps… my heart can’t take this,” she captioned the photo on May 8.

She said she shared the photo of the “best friends” with her followers to “shed some light in this dark world we live in.” It has since been shared an additional 143,000 times, and received more than 47,000 reactions from Facebook users.

KTVU reported that Middleton’s grandmother, who has not been identified, is battling both lung and breast cancer and doesn’t want to move out of her house yet.

“Her neighbors (including the 7-year-old boy in the picture) helps me get her to appointments and checks on her all times throughout the day,” Middleton told KTVU. “Caleb is a stand out kid who has been handed a difficult situation and he helped my grandmother through hers.”