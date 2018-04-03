One-armed teen baseball catcher inspires millions, including professional athletes

A high school baseball player in Tennessee is getting attention for his arm.

Luke Terry, a freshman at Cornersville High School, has become a viral sensation for his catching and hitting abilities, MLB.com reported. The most remarkable part of all is that Terry is a standout on his team and does it all with one arm.

Terry’s right arm was amputated when he 19 months old, after he contracted E. coli.

"They put the PICC line in his arm [to treat the E. coli]," Terry’s mother, Dana, told the Tennessean. "And the bacteria went to his arm, where the PICC line was. It just started eating his arm away." Dana said her son also flatlined three times during surgery.

Terry is able to catch and throw the ball from the same hand by flipping his hand to release the glove, throw the ball in the air and throw it back to the pitcher.

Videos of Terry in action have caught the attention of professional athletes including Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones and Deion Sanders, who played for the MLB and NFL.

The Baltimore Orioles even invited Terry to catch the first pitch at a game. The high schooler now divides his time between catching and umpiring games.

However, the teenager doesn't focus being an inspiration and just wants to play ball.

“I don’t even think about it,” Terry told The Tennessean about playing with one arm. “Fans tell me, ‘You’re an inspiration.’ They want me to go a long ways.”

“He’s amazing,” Logan Courtemanche, Terry’s teammate, said. “He’s good. He’s as quick as anyone around. He’s really quick.”

The teenager also enjoys playing video games and hunting.

Other athletes with one arm who made it to the MLB include Jim Abbott, a pitcher who was born without a right hand and Pete Gray, an outfielder.

