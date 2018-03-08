Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

HEALTH

Nimble dad delivers daughter in front seat of car and cuts umbilical cord with shoelace

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
A heroic dad delivers his newborn daughter Perrie on the side of the road before cutting the umbilical cord with a shoelace.

A heroic dad delivers his newborn daughter Perrie on the side of the road before cutting the umbilical cord with a shoelace.  ( © SWNS.com)

A father had to jump into action and deliver his baby girl in the front seat of his car, before cutting the umbilical cord with a shoelace.

Jamie Galey was rushing his very pregnant wife to the hospital in Lincolnshire, England, when they hit horrible traffic and were forced to pull over by the side of the road. That's how his wife, Sarah, ended up giving birth to their daughter in the passenger seat.

The 32-year-old father told SWNS that they got a late start to the hospital because he was in the middle of watching the movie "8 Mile" with rapper Eminem, when his partner started having contractions.

The proud mother of three said, “Even though the contractions weren’t long enough for me to be in labor, I could just feel that the baby was near.”

Please note - these pictures were initially sent out with the wrong story stub on the caption - the correct caption is below. Many apologies. Jamie Galey, 32, and Sarah Galey, 28, with newborn Perrie. A heroic husband has single-handedly delivered his baby daughter after his wife began to give birth at the roadside in Utterby, using a shoelace to cut the cord. Jamie Galey, 32, was driving his wife Sarah, 28, to Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby after she went into labour at their home in Grimoldby last Monday evening (February 26). See News Team story NTILACES; A quick-thinking dad was forced to deliver his own baby daughter by the side of the road before cutting the umbilical cord - using a pair of SHOELACES. Jamie Galey, 32, leapt into action to help wife Sarah, 28, give birth in the front seat of their car after they became stuck in traffic on the way to hospital. The welder had been watching the film 8 Mile when his partner first started having contractions at their home in Louth, Lincs., on February 26. He even tried to talk her into seeing the remaining 15 minutes of the hit movie starring rapper Eminem - before it became apparent their baby was not prepared to wait.

Sarah Galey felt her newborn baby's head coming out on the way to the hospital and dad Jamie Galey had to deliver their daughter in the front seat of the car.  ( © SWNS.com)

DOCTORS SAFELY DELIVER BABY ON PARIS-NY FLIGHT, TIE OFF
UMBILICAL CORD WITH A SHOESTRING

Sarah recalled, “Jamie wanted to keep watching the telly, especially after the hospital told us that we might be sent home if we got there and I wasn’t in labor.”

But as soon as the couple started to drive to the hospital, Sarah said they panicked when they hit horrible traffic, “Jamie still thought that we’d be able to get to the hospital in time, but I was telling him, 'No, we can’t, I can feel the head coming out'.”

Jamie Galey, 32, and Sarah Galey, 28, with newborn Perrie. A heroic husband has single-handedly delivered his baby daughter after his wife began to give birth at the roadside in Utterby, using a shoelace to cut the cord. Jamie Galey, 32, was driving his wife Sarah, 28, to Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby after she went into labour at their home in Grimoldby last Monday evening (February 26). See News Team story NTILACES; A bungling shoplifter has been jailed after he was caught when a hero passerby tied his SHOELACES together as he tried to get away. Daniel Cox was foiled by the brave member of the public who leapt into action as the thug wrestled with a police officer after he tried to flee the scene. The 30-year-old had stolen items from a Wilko when PC Matthew Waite approached him in the store and asked him to empty his bag. But he refused and tried to make an escape by running away down Worcester High Street at 11.45am on Sunday (11/2).

 (A 911 operator guided Jamie to cut his newborn baby's umbilical cord with a shoelace.)

Jamie told SWNS, “Her water broke suddenly, and I was thinking: ‘Oh my god, I’m going to have to deliver this baby myself’.

Quick-thinking Jamie called 911 and the operator walked him through the delivery. The dad described the scene in the car, “After a few more pushes she was out, and that was the really scary bit."

Jamie went on to say, “Obviously the umbilical cord was still attached, and we didn’t have anything to cut it with, so the call handler said we should use a shoelace.”

NEW PHOTOS SHOW MOTHER RIGHT AFTER GIVING BIRTH IN CAR, SAYS IT WAS 'PERFECT'

He described to the news service how a woman who lived nearby, saw the couple’s hazard lights and was able to bring the couple a shoelace.  “When it came to the umbilical cord, I couldn’t believe it when I was told to use the shoelace. I’ve never heard of anyone doing that before," Jamie explained.

“When you think about it, it’s pretty grim. But that’s the only thing that was nearby that we could use, so I did what needed to be done," he said.

Soon after, an ambulance came and took the newborn, Perrie and mother to the hospital, where both have recovered nicely.