Nimble dad delivers daughter in front seat of car and cuts umbilical cord with shoelace

A father had to jump into action and deliver his baby girl in the front seat of his car, before cutting the umbilical cord with a shoelace.

Jamie Galey was rushing his very pregnant wife to the hospital in Lincolnshire, England, when they hit horrible traffic and were forced to pull over by the side of the road. That's how his wife, Sarah, ended up giving birth to their daughter in the passenger seat.

The 32-year-old father told SWNS that they got a late start to the hospital because he was in the middle of watching the movie "8 Mile" with rapper Eminem, when his partner started having contractions.

The proud mother of three said, “Even though the contractions weren’t long enough for me to be in labor, I could just feel that the baby was near.”

DOCTORS SAFELY DELIVER BABY ON PARIS-NY FLIGHT, TIE OFF

UMBILICAL CORD WITH A SHOESTRING

Sarah recalled, “Jamie wanted to keep watching the telly, especially after the hospital told us that we might be sent home if we got there and I wasn’t in labor.”

But as soon as the couple started to drive to the hospital, Sarah said they panicked when they hit horrible traffic, “Jamie still thought that we’d be able to get to the hospital in time, but I was telling him, 'No, we can’t, I can feel the head coming out'.”

Jamie told SWNS, “Her water broke suddenly, and I was thinking: ‘Oh my god, I’m going to have to deliver this baby myself’.

Quick-thinking Jamie called 911 and the operator walked him through the delivery. The dad described the scene in the car, “After a few more pushes she was out, and that was the really scary bit."

Jamie went on to say, “Obviously the umbilical cord was still attached, and we didn’t have anything to cut it with, so the call handler said we should use a shoelace.”

NEW PHOTOS SHOW MOTHER RIGHT AFTER GIVING BIRTH IN CAR, SAYS IT WAS 'PERFECT'

He described to the news service how a woman who lived nearby, saw the couple’s hazard lights and was able to bring the couple a shoelace. “When it came to the umbilical cord, I couldn’t believe it when I was told to use the shoelace. I’ve never heard of anyone doing that before," Jamie explained.

“When you think about it, it’s pretty grim. But that’s the only thing that was nearby that we could use, so I did what needed to be done," he said.

Soon after, an ambulance came and took the newborn, Perrie and mother to the hospital, where both have recovered nicely.