Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

HEALTH

High school wrestler with Down syndrome wins first match

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
close
Raw video: High school athlete who lost chance at reaching Nebraska state tournament offers to wrestle rival team's manager in sporting act of kindness caught on camera. Video

Wrestling manager with Down syndrome wins first-ever match

Raw video: High school athlete who lost chance at reaching Nebraska state tournament offers to wrestle rival team's manager in sporting act of kindness caught on camera.

A high school student with Down syndrome won his very first wrestling tournament this past weekend in Seward, Nebraska. The spontaneous match between Grant Fehlhafer, a freshman who practices with his team but does not compete, and a senior from another school is going viral on social media.

Caroline Schwehr Fehlhafer1

High school freshman wins his first wrestling tournament over the weekend in Seward, Nebraska.  (Courtesy: Caroline Schwehr Fehlhafer)

According to Live Well Nebraska, Austin Middleton, a senior at Ralston High, noticed the freshman wrestler with Down syndrome was anxious to compete.

UTTER CUTENESS! DOWN SYNDROME BOY STEALS GERBER EXECS' HEARTS IN PHOTO CONTEST

Caroline Schwehr Fehlhafer2

In less than a minute, Grant Fehlhafer pinned his competitor, senior Austin Middleton.  (Caroline Schwehr Fehlhafer)

Grant’s mom, Caroline Fehlhafer, said in a Facebook post that Austin showed real sportsmanship toward her son, who acts as the team's manager.

“Today at district wrestling a young man, Austin Middleton, Ralston, [showed] true character. He had just lost his match and his chances of going to state. Instead of focusing on himself, He saw a boy walking around in his singlet. He took initiative and asked the Seward coach if Grant wanted to wrestle. They got a referee and Grant got to wrestling in his first match. Wrestling is usually judged by it wins and losses today it about character. We are thankful for the Seward wrestling team and the Ralston wrestling team.”

Caroline Schwehr Fehlhafer4

Grant's mother, Caroline Fehlhafer said, "That was a very big moment for my son. Everyone in the room knew what that meant."  (Caroline Schwehr Fehlhafer)

DOWN SYNDROME ENTREPRENEUR BUILDS SUCCESS OUT OF SOCKS, SHATTERS STEREOTYPES

After the two athletes started with a handshake, they began to grapple, and in thirty seconds, Grant had Austin on his back. The referee hit the mat, and Grant had recorded a pin.

Caroline Schwehr Fehlhafer3

“Today at district wrestling a young man, Austin Middleton, showed true character," wrote Caroline Fehlhafer.  (Caroline Schwehr Fehlhafer)

“That was a very big moment for (my son). Everyone in that room knew what that meant. It meant he was embraced for who he was — a wrestler,” Grant’s mother told Live Well Nebraska. 

 